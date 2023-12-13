US Olympic gold medalist Nick Baumgartner’s new book ‘Gold From Iron’ available for pre-order now

'Gold From Iron' by Nick Baumgartner and Jeff Seidel
'Gold From Iron' by Nick Baumgartner and Jeff Seidel(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - U.S. Olympic gold medalist and Iron River native Nick Baumgartner has a new book coming soon.

It’s called ‘Gold From Iron’ and people can pre-order it now from most online retailers.

Baumgartner wrote the book alongside Jeff Seidel, a sportswriter for the Detroit Free Press. The book talks about Baumgartner’s humble beginnings working construction in Iron River. It also includes his challenges on his way to winning gold at age 40 in the mixed snowboard cross event in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

“Obviously, because of my age and my story, it’s going to inspire older people and it’s going to inspire those kids. If we get it in their hands we can show people that good things can happen and I hope that all these athletes don’t have to learn the hard lessons the hard way. A lot of us have already done that for them,” Baumgartner said.

The book will be released on January 9.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

