Sunshine & warmth on the way then end of week rain
High pressure and upper-level ridging in the jestream moves into the Great Lakes. We’re in for sunny skies through tomorrow with above normal temps. Highs will reach near 20° above normal tomorrow. Then, our next front moves in on Friday with rain in the morning and a transition to wet snow during the afternoon and evening. Rain/snow mix continues on Saturday, gradually clearing during the evening.
Today: Becoming sunny and mild
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer
>Highs: Mid to upper 40s
Friday: Cloudy with rain and wet snow
>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow
>Highs: Mid to upper 30s
Sunday: Cloudy with isolated mix
>Highs: Mid to upper 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny and mild
>Highs: Low 30s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild
>Highs: Low to mid 30s
