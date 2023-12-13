Sunshine & warmth on the way then end of week rain

High pressure and upper-level ridging in the jestream moves into the Great Lakes. We’re in for sunny skies through tomorrow with above normal temps. Highs will reach near 20° above normal tomorrow. Then, our next front moves in on Friday with rain in the morning and a transition to wet snow during the afternoon and evening. Rain/snow mix continues on Saturday, gradually clearing during the evening.

Today: Becoming sunny and mild

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Friday: Cloudy with rain and wet snow

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Sunday: Cloudy with isolated mix

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Low 30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid 30s

