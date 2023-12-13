Snowriver Mountain Resort set to open only high-speed, 6 pack chairlift in the UP

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - Snowriver Mountain Resort has announced the grand opening of the highly anticipated Voyageur Express Chairlift.

Snowriver Mountain Resort has been a destination for winter enthusiasts for years. The Voyageur Express Chairlift is the first and only high-speed chairlift in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

According to the resort, key features of the Voyageur Express Chairlift include:

1. Spectacular Views: Riders on the Voyageur Express Chairlift will be treated to unparalleled panoramic views of the northern region of the UP including on clear days the waters of Lake Superior, creating a truly immersive and awe-inspiring experience.

2. Efficiency and Comfort: Designed with guest comfort in mind, the chairlift features ergonomic seating, and a smooth, efficient ride to ensure a seamless transition from base to summit.

3. Increased Accessibility: The chairlift opens new possibilities for skiers and snowboarders, allowing easier access to a variety of trails and terrains, accommodating all skill levels.

4. Twice the Speed: The new detachable technology allows the lift to travel at twice the speed of the lifts it replaces, cutting ride times in half from eight minutes to just over three. This means more time spent sliding on the slopes and less time sitting on the lift.

To celebrate the grand opening of the Voyageur Express Chairlift, Snowriver Mountain Resort will host a festive event on Saturday, Dec. 16. The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, live entertainment, and complimentary appetizers in Jack’s Bar & Grille along with tours of the adjacent Sugar Maple Chalet and The Lodge at Jackson Creek, which were also a part of the $15 million worth of upgrades to the resort since its acquisition in August of last year.

Guests can also enjoy hot beverages and delicious treats at the newly renovated Summit Chalet.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Voyageur Express Chairlift, a testament to our commitment to providing an unparalleled alpine experience for our guests,” said Charles Skinner, president and owner at Snowriver Mountain Resort. “This addition marks a significant milestone for our resort, and we can’t wait for visitors to experience the thrill and beauty of Snowriver from new heights.”

The Voyageur Express Chairlift is set to open to the public immediately. Visit snowriver.com or contact ski@snowriver.com for more information.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.