Salvation Army, Toys for Tots organize Christmas toy shop for families in need in Marquette co.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army of Marquette County is bringing holiday magic to families in need across the Central U.P. with its Christmas toy shop.

Thousands of unwrapped toys collected through the Toys for Tots drive will be on display at the Westwood Mall, ready for families in need to take home and place under their tree.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon speaks with Captains Matthew and Kaylie Darrow of the Salvation Army of Marquette and Coordinator Tracy Tippett of Toys for Tots about the toys collected and how families can register to visit the shop.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon speaks to organizers of Salvation Army of Marquette's Toy Shop about where donations come from and who can register.

Toys for Tots, a Marine Corps program, will continue its 76-year-long mission of bringing Christmas joy to kids and families in need with donated toys from the community. In addition to stocking the Salvation Army toy shop, the nonprofit will also donate a portion of toys to St. Vincent de Paul stores in Marquette, Gwinn, and Negaunee.

The toy shop offers a selection of toys for children of all ages, including bikes, dolls, action figures, electronics, books, and clothes.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon speaks to organizers of Salvation Army of Marquette's Toy Shop about where donations come from and who can register.

Today is the final day to register for the toy shop. Families who want to apply can do so in person at the Salvation Army in Marquette at 1009 West Baraga Avenue and Ishpeming at 222 East Division Street. Applicants must bring a valid photo ID, proof of residency, guardianship, and income. Families will be notified when they can visit the shop.

The Salvation Army’s toy shop will be located at the Westwood Mall at 3020 US Highway 41 in Marquette in the former MC Sports location and will be open Dec. 18-20 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

To learn more about the Salvation Army of Marquette County’s Christmas toy shop, click here.

To learn more about Toys for Tots, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.