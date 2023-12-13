Queen City Running Co. hosts annual Jingle Bell 5K Fun Run

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Queen City Running Company is hosting the eighth annual Jingle Bell 5K Fun Run and Holiday Party.

This group run or walk will go from the shop on Baraga down to the bike path, then they will head north towards Picnic Rocks Park.

Kevin Thomsen, Queen City Running Co. owner, says you can do more or less than the advertised 5K, there is no pressure.

A post-run Holiday Party will be at the Ore Dock Brewing Company. There will be cookies, hot chocolate and drinks. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Thomsen said this is a good way to get people outside and to say thank you to the customers.

“It’s just a good time, we want to give our thanks to all our customers and to the community for years of support,” said Thomsen. “It’s just that time of year to get together.”

The Jingle Bell 5K Fun Run will start at 6 p.m. Friday at Queen City Running Co. in Marquette.

They will also be hosting a toy drive, if you’d like to bring a toy to donate.

