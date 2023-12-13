Police and fire departments to compete in Red Kettle Challenge

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - First responders are competing for a cause this week.

Marquette County fire and police departments are facing off in the annual Red Kettle Challenge for the Salvation Army of Marquette County. Police officers and firefighters will be ringing bells outside stores all over the county on Friday. Whoever raises the most money gets bragging rights until next year.

The Marquette City Fire Department says this is a way to give back to the Salvation Army for its help throughout the year.

“A lot of people don’t know, but when we have big incidents they’re there and help out with all that kind of stuff when it comes to transporting and helping out after fires and during fires,” said Pete Windsor, Marquette City Fire Department engineer.

You’ll see officers and firefighters from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday outside of:

- Tadych’s Marketplace in the City of Marquette

- Super One and Walmart in Marquette Township

- Lofaro’s Fresh Market in Chocolay

- Super One in Negaunee

- Jubilee Foods in Ishpeming

- Larry’s Family Foods in Gwinn

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.