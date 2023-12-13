Oxford school shooter moved to prison in Lapeer

By Emily Keinath
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPEER, Mich. (WNEM) - The Oxford High School shooter has been moved to a correctional facility in Lapeer to serve his life sentence in prison.

On Friday, Dec. 8, Ethan Crumbley was sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing four Oxford High School students (Hana St. Juliana, Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, and Justin Shilling) and injuring seven other people during the school shooting on Nov. 30, 2021.

Related: Oxford school shooter sentenced to life without parole

According to Michigan Department of Corrections records, Crumbley has been moved to the Thumb Correctional Facility, which is a level two security prison. The prison has a unit that houses youth offenders.

Crumbley will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Read next:
Historic building to be restored to former glory, provide new housing
Rendering of the improvements to the historic building in Owosso.
Michigan residents accused of trying to overturn 2020 presidential election appear in court
File
Genesee Co. meat market announces closure
Closed
Cozy up with ‘Cocktails & Cable Knits’ at Fenton Fire Hall
Christmas time at Fenton Fire Hall

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Systems Control employees seen in 2018.
Major UP manufacturer sold
Bryce Steinfath
Menominee, Marinette come together to support student hit by vehicle
Tonya Darner
Tonya Darner named CEO of UP Health System – Marquette
Robert Petersen is the third Delta County commissioner to learn he will face a recall election...
Third Delta County commissioner to face recall in the spring
Sen. McBroom discussed his work in the past legislative session in Lansing.
State Senator Ed McBroom gives legislative report to Dickinson County Board of Commissioners

Latest News

Systems Control employees seen in 2018.
Major UP manufacturer sold
Kara Borghi and Mandy Koskela
Learning about American Job Centers with UP Michigan Works!
Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America)
Feeding America schedules 2 distribution events in the UP for Wednesday
Michigan residents accused of trying to overturn 2020 presidential election appear in court