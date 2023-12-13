MTU receives $7M grant to use in Chem. Science and Engineering Building renovations

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University (MTU) has been gifted around $7,000,000 in grant funding for renovations to one of its key buildings.

The funding comes from the Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation. It is comprised of a $5,000,000 outright grant and a $2,000,000 matching grant. The university says that an additional $2,000,000 for the project is also coming from other sources.

The funding will all be used in the university’s Chemical Sciences and Engineering Building. Classrooms, labs, heating and ventilation systems, and other spaces will be upgraded with it.

“We want to say thank you to the Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation for this tremendous gift,” says MTU Advancement and Alumni Engagement Vice President Bill Roberts. “It will help this building continue to serve the people of Michigan well into the future.”

According to Roberts, the project is to allow students to have the best facilities possible. This will result in a positive impact on their education and future careers.

“As Michigan’s flagship institution, industry demands for our graduates to make an immediate impact in their businesses,” says Roberts. “A transformational gift of this nature will allow us to do so.”

Roberts adds that the renovations will take between two to three years to complete.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.