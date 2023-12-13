MTU receives $7M grant to use in Chem. Science and Engineering Building renovations

Classrooms, labs, heating and ventilation systems, and other spaces will be upgraded with this...
Classrooms, labs, heating and ventilation systems, and other spaces will be upgraded with this funding.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University (MTU) has been gifted around $7,000,000 in grant funding for renovations to one of its key buildings.

The funding comes from the Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation. It is comprised of a $5,000,000 outright grant and a $2,000,000 matching grant. The university says that an additional $2,000,000 for the project is also coming from other sources.

The funding will all be used in the university’s Chemical Sciences and Engineering Building. Classrooms, labs, heating and ventilation systems, and other spaces will be upgraded with it.

“We want to say thank you to the Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation for this tremendous gift,” says MTU Advancement and Alumni Engagement Vice President Bill Roberts. “It will help this building continue to serve the people of Michigan well into the future.”

According to Roberts, the project is to allow students to have the best facilities possible. This will result in a positive impact on their education and future careers.

“As Michigan’s flagship institution, industry demands for our graduates to make an immediate impact in their businesses,” says Roberts. “A transformational gift of this nature will allow us to do so.”

Roberts adds that the renovations will take between two to three years to complete.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Systems Control employees seen in 2018.
Major UP manufacturer sold
Bryce Steinfath
Menominee, Marinette come together to support student hit by vehicle
Tonya Darner
Tonya Darner named CEO of UP Health System – Marquette
friday mix
Sunshine & warmth on the way then end of week rain
Robert Petersen is the third Delta County commissioner to learn he will face a recall election...
Third Delta County commissioner to face recall in the spring

Latest News

Yamaha Snowmobile
Lack of snow slows down snowmobilers
This group run or walk will go from the shop on Baraga down to the bike path, then they will...
Queen City Running Co. hosts annual Jingle Bell 5K Fun Run
Systems Control employees seen in 2018.
Major UP manufacturer sold
Donations can be donated at this box in the store.
Marquette Food Co-op works with Harbor House to help domestic violence survivors