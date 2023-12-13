Middle and high school chorus performs holiday concert

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Aspen Ridge Middle School and Westwood High School Chorus’ performed in a ‘Sounds of the Season’ Concert.

It combined the middle and high school choirs and the student performance group, Voices in Motion.

The students performed various pieces, from upbeat numbers to smooth vocal jazz.

Alex Polkinghorne, NICE Community Schools chorus director, said the students performed a mix of holiday classics and lesser-known songs.

“We also threw in a couple of curveballs, maybe some things that people don’t necessarily hear or some lesser-known Christmas songs and threw some pretty difficult things at the students this year, including some acapella numbers, some vocal jazz pieces, and they really rose to the challenge so I’m pretty proud of their achievement this year,” said Polkinghorne.

The students performed the holiday concerts at 1 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. at the Westwood High School Patriots Performing Arts Theater.

Polkinghorne said the students performed well, and he was very proud of them.

