Menominee, Marinette come together to support student hit by vehicle

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - 17-year-old Bryce Steinfath is an honor roll student and multi-sport athlete at Marinette High School.

On Friday, Dec. 8, he was walking home from school, cutting through Higley Field to avoid traffic.

Just 80 feet from his back door, Bryce was walking through a crosswalk near the intersection of Carney Avenue and Josephine Street when he was hit by a car and dragged about 50 yards.

“He’s at the children’s hospital in Milwaukee. As per my update this morning he’s in good spirits, he’s doing well today. He had femur surgery and had a rod put in his leg and he’s doing a lot of physical therapy. He broke all of his ribs on his right side, front and back,” said Joshua Steinfath, Bryce’s father.

As he’s recovering, the family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help with Bryce’s medical expenses.

When the Menominee Maroons were making their playoff run to the state finals, the Marinette Booster Club helped pay for the Maroons’ bus trip down to Ford Field in Detroit. Now, Menominee is helping out the Steinfath family.

“As Maroons, we’ve been trying to promote that GoFundMe as much as we can on our Facebook page and get the word out across the community, and in the past 24 hours, since we’ve been making that push, there’s been a great number of donations coming in from the folks here in Menominee,” said Justin Bardowki, Menominee assistant principal.

Bryce’s father says he’s humbled by all the support and encouraging messages.

“Stories that people tell me or message me daily about what kind of person they think my son is and how much they care about him and to know that he’s 17 years old and he’s touched so many lives is overwhelming. I couldn’t be more proud of him,” Joshua said.

The Steinfath family also says they’d like to see cars slow down in that area and additional signage to let drivers know how much pedestrian traffic is there.

Bryce’s father says staff at the hospital in Milwaukee say Bryce could be home in about a week. Plans are being made for a welcome home party.

