Marquette Food Co-op works with Harbor House to help domestic violence survivors

Donations can be donated at this box in the store.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - While you are holiday shopping, Marquette’s Women’s Center is asking that you look beyond your own Christmas tree to help the Harbor House.

This year the Marquette Food Co-op is collecting donations of special items to help put a smile on residents’ faces.

“Anything will help. So even if you only have $5 or $10 dollars to give you can find high-quality teas and coffees, lovely coffee mugs or tea mugs or teapots. You could bring in lotions or sort of self-care body care items, essential oils, any of those kinds of things that people might use for self-care,” Marquette Food Co-op Outreach Director Sarah Monte said.

Women’s Center Office Coordinator Cindi Depetro says these gifts can make a difference for survivors of domestic violence.

“So many people come with just the clothes on their back so these extra items are just something to put a smile on their face for the day. Hey, somebody else cares, the community cares, people care, you know and look at what I got today. I got something, you know, maybe it’s not a bad day today,” Depetro said.

Donations will be accepted at the co-op from now until next Monday during regular store hours.

