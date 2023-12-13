MAPS Board votes to receive student input for school rebranding

The Marquette Area Public Schools Board met on Tuesday night(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Area Public Schools Board (MAPS) held a special meeting at the Marquette Senior High School Library on Tuesday.

The board was there to talk about what to do with the suggested nicknames from the public.

Last month, the board had almost 2,000 nickname suggestions from an online survey.

Now, board President Kristen Cambensy said that number has been whittled to about 350. She explained the board came to this number through its own survey.

“We kind of ranked the names, just to see where some of them would fall,” Cambensy said. “It was one, more likely to be picked, two, somewhat likely, three was not likely and then four was remove.”

The board decided to split the nicknames among 44 student advisories. Each advisory will vote on eight nicknames until there is one nickname per advisory.

A major concern raised by the board was protecting the students from possible backlash.

“We can do this without putting the onus on kids,” said board Member Jennifer Klipp. “We are all unified, from the beginning, that we’re going to do whatever we can to keep them from being targeted.”

Cambensy shared this concern. Since the board decided to remove the name, she said this is the responsibility of the board.

However, as the rebrand gets closer to a conclusion, she also said it’s important to have student input.

“We really want to get some input from the students to see what they think would be a good name,” Cambensy said.

Cambensy hopes to have the 44 submissions from the advisories before Christmas Break starts on Dec. 21. The board will have its normal monthly meeting on Dec. 18.

