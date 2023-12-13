Major UP manufacturer sold

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A major Upper Michigan employer has been sold.

Systems Control, a leading manufacturer of end-to-end substation control solutions, has been acquired by Hubbell Incorporated. Comvest Partners, the private investment firm that owned Systems Control, announced the completion of the sale Wednesday morning.

When the sale was first announced in October, Systems Control estimated 2024 sales of approximately $400 million.

With 2022 revenues of $4.9 billion, Hubbell says its solutions electrify economies and energize communities. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, Conn.

Systems Control is known for providing highly engineered substation control and relay panels, customized turnkey substation control building solutions, and engineering services to utilities in the electric transmission and distribution industry. Its products protect and control substation infrastructure while detecting faults and controlling the flow of electricity. The company’s manufacturing operations are located in Iron Mountain.

“Comvest supported Systems Control’s vision for growth throughout our partnership, providing both capital and invaluable support key to the achievement of our desired growth milestones,” said Brad Lebouef, Chief Executive Officer at Systems Control, in a statement. “We are appreciative of Comvest’s stewardship and look forward to our next chapter with the terrific team at Hubbell.”

Since Comvest’s 2018 acquisition of the company by the firm’s private equity strategy, Systems Control says it has expanded its manufacturing facility, developed multi-site production capabilities, and made substantial investments in information technology systems, human capital development, and sales and marketing.

“Comvest invested in Systems Control in partnership with management with a shared vision of scaling the company as a best-in-class turnkey provider of end-to-end substation control solutions. We are proud of the great relationship we built with the Systems Control team and the successes we achieved together,” said Kenny Nickens, a Vice President at Comvest, in a statement.

Hubbell says it financed the acquisition and related transactions with net proceeds from borrowings under a new unsecured term loan facility in the aggregate principal amount of $600 million, cash on hand, and issuances of commercial paper.

“This successful outcome highlights Comvest’s expertise in helping companies achieve their growth objectives as well as our investment leadership in the infrastructure services space. We are excited for Systems Control’s future as part of Hubbell,” added Maneesh Chawla, a Managing Partner at Comvest, in a statement.

Systems Control was founded in 1962 as a division of MJ Electric.

“Substation automation is critical to upgrading aged infrastructure and enabling the integration of renewables and electrification on the grid,” said Greg Gumbs, President, Utility Solutions, in a statement. “Systems Control has a proven value proposition, with leading manufacturing quality and engineering expertise driving labor savings for utility customers while enabling them to operate critical infrastructure reliably and efficiently. We are excited to welcome the Systems Control team to Hubbell.”

TV6 has asked Systems Control for more information on the sale and what it means for employees. In 2018, the company said it had about 700 U.P. employees. Current state data shows the company has between 500-999 employees.

