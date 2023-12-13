Learning about American Job Centers with UP Michigan Works!

Finding out how an AJC can benefit job seekers in the Upper Peninsula
Kara Borghi, Director of Talent Services with UP Michigan Works! with Mandy Koskela
By Mandy Koskela
Published: Dec. 13, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UP Michigan Works! Talent Services Manager Kara Borghi stops by to talk about American Job Centers with Mandy Koskela.

She covers what they are, how they help job seekers, and the services they provide to those looking to build career skills.

To learn more, visit their website.

