Lake Superior Photo Gallery, Studio celebrates 10 years with Holiday Open House

By Terese Ledy
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake Superior Photo Gallery and Studio is celebrating 10 years in business with a Holiday Open House.

Everything in the gallery will be at least 20% off, and they will be doing prints up until Christmas.

The door prizes will be a 10 x 30 print of the iconic Marquette trestle and a calendar. You have to visit the gallery to enter.

Shawn Malone, Lake Superior Photo Gallery/Studio owner, said the best part of the studio’s 10 years in business has been sharing the art.

“Just having the opportunity to share my art with people and to see the enthusiasm and the feedback, which has been very positive and very meaningful to people in terms of seeing the beauty of the area captured in photography,” said Malone.

The Lake Superior Photo Gallery and Studio started when they wanted to get off the roads and settle down into one spot.

“We were doing up to 50 shows a year across the country, and that put us never home in the U.P. so we were like, let’s open a gallery.”

The Holiday Open House is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

