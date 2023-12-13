Lack of snow slows down snowmobilers

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Many Yoopers enjoy the thrill of hitting the trails on their snowmobiles in the winter. But a warmer start to this year’s winter has caused a delay in snowmobiling popular trails.

The owner of the Maple Ridge Resort in Michigamme said a slow start to winter may not have a big impact now but could affect business later in the season.

“Thus far it hasn’t been a huge impact to us. However not having snow on the ground means people are looking ahead into January and February wondering if there will be enough snow for future travels. So we are getting a lot of calls on what the conditions look like, ‘Do you have any snow, what is your cancellation policy if there is no snow?’,” said Haskett.

While some areas in the U.P. have seen more snow than others, that doesn’t mean people can jump on their sleds and go. The manager at the Meyer Yamaha dealership in Ishpeming said the surrounding areas need to freeze and have enough snow for a solid base before riding can start.

He also said in the meantime his business is focusing on service to get through the slow start.

“The big thing is our service. Service in snowmobiles. Some people are getting prepared just in case we do get snow. Been trying to sell some stuff online. Stuff like that,” said Grove.

Grove also encourages riders to be patient this season and is confident snow will come.

“We are going to get the snow. It could be January, late January, could be early February but we do have our die-hard people who come up and ride this area, Munising area, Houghton area,” said Grove.

Both businesses say they are still excited for visitors to ride the U.P.

