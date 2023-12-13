Keweenaw County Road Commission considers abandonment petition proposed by Fitzgerald Hotel & Restaurant in property dispute

ALLOUEZ, Mich. (WLUC) - A property dispute between the Keweenaw County Road Commission (KCRC) and the Fitzgerald’s Hotel and Restaurant (The Fitz) may soon have a resolution.

Located on Front Street in Eagle River, the Fitz believed it had all required permissions to break ground for a new extension containing a smoker and walk-in cooler, starting construction in June of last year. However, the road commission issued a stop order once construction started, stating the extension encroaches on the right of way of the street.

A meeting was held in May, where both parties agreed to work together to find a solution.

“Since the meeting in May, our legal counsel worked with the road commission’s legal counsel to come to an agreement that is mutually acceptable,” said Fitzgerald’s Restaurant & Hotel Owner Michael LaMotte. “To have the right of way abandoned in front of our property.”

This agreement comes in the form of an abandonment petition, which was the subject of Tuesday’s special hearing of the road commission board in Allouez.

“The purpose of the abandonment petition is to request that the road commission relinquishes jurisdiction on that property and can eventually, through other proceedings, become part of the Fitzgerald’s property,” said KCRC Engineer Manager Greg Kingstrom.

According to Kingstrom, if the petition is approved, the property will revert to Houghton Township. If the township has no interest in the portion of the right of way, LaMotte could petition in Circuit Court to have the property be made his.

While the board is considering the petition, not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.

“The owner of the Fitzgerald, who applied for the permit, applied for a permit that should never have been applied for in the first place,” said Eagle River Resident Kathy McEvers. “Because the property is a non-conforming structure under Keweenaw County zoning, there should never have been a building permit granted, period. Rewarding a politician for either negligent or intentional misbehavior by giving him public property, I don’t feel it is a just result.”

The board says that it plans to vote on the petition at their next regular meeting in January.

