Iron Mountain Public Schools’ liaison officer on the ballot

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A levy passed in November 2019 funding the Iron Mountain Public School’s liaison officer needs to be renewed.

School Liaison Officer Matthew Opolka has only been in the position for a little over a month. He says the students have already latched onto him.

“I like to go out at recess time at North Elementary and throw the football around for them,” said Opolka. “They are always coming back to me and asking me to play again with them and play football. Even during the lunch hour here, the fifth and sixth graders enjoy when I go over and play kickball with them and hang out in the lunchroom with them.”

Officer Opolka’s role goes beyond school safety. He acts as a helping hand to the staff, directing students between classes and after school, as well as informing students about how the Iron Mountain Police Department can help them.

Iron Mountain Public Schools Superintendent Jerry Sardina says the school liaison officer is a critical part of the education process.

“I don’t know how school districts afford not to do it in today’s day and age,” said Sardina. “Because it’s no longer just about math and English and writing, but it’s about helping parents raise their children.”

Iron Mountain Public Schools has had a school liaison officer for almost two decades, according to Iron Mountain Director of Police and Fire Services Ed Mattson.

“We’ve had it longer than most, over 20 years in some form,” said Mattson. “We did lose it for a few years due to some funding issues. We did bring it back in, I believe, 2018 or -19, in that area, and we’ve had it filled ever since.”

A levy passed in November 2019 has funded the position since. It will need to be renewed so it can continue after this school year. The district will ask voters for up .55 mills for five years, although taxpayers may see a smaller amount on their bills if the cost for the position is lower.

The millage will be on the ballot in the Feb. 27 election.

