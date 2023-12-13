Iron Bay Restaurant and Drinkery hosting 2nd annual gingerbread house-making competition

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Iron Bay Restaurant and Drinkery is gearing up for its second annual gingerbread house-making competition, and this contest is no joke.

No pre-made, pre-cut gingerbread house kits are involved. Each team must draft their plan, cut their cookies, and decorate according to their creativity.

A special team of judges including culinary professionals and architects will judge the competition.

Teams of four people maximum can sign up for the contest for an all-inclusive price of $40.

The gingerbread house-making competition is happening on Saturday, Dec. 15 from noon to 3:00 p.m. at the Marquette restaurant.

Iron Bay’s Shannon Johnson and last year’s competition’s winners Nicole Smith and Vinny Schultz stopped by Upper Michigan Today to talk about the event and give advice to the ladies of Upper Michigan Today.

But first, Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson share stories of the day.

Now, back to the gingerbread house competition!

Shannon Johnson talks about what to expect at the event, while Nicole Smith and Vinny Schultz share what made their gingerbread house so win-worthy.

Next, MK DiVirgilio joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson for a three-way competition.

First, they start by drafting a plan.

If you compete in Iron Bay’s competition, you’ll have 15 minutes to draft your plan and an hour and a half to build your house.

And now... the building.

The ladies of Upper Michigan Today go head to head in a gingerbread house-making competition.

And the winner is...!

You can sign up for Iron Bay’s gingerbread house-making competition on eventbrite.com.

Themed drink and food specials will be available for purchase during the event.

