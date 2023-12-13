Gov. Whitmer launches 'MI Vehicle Rebate' plan to lower vehicle prices, boost sales in Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday the MI Vehicle Rebate plan to boost new electric, hybrid, and traditional combustion vehicle sales in Michigan.

According to a press release, the plan comes after the United Auto Workers (UAW) and Big Three reached a new contract.

“MI Vehicle Rebate will save you money on your new car as you walk out of the dealership with your keys,” said Governor Whitmer. “Michigan’s auto industry is the backbone of our economy, and this year, the hardworking men and women of the UAW and our world-leading automakers negotiated and ratified a record contract. Now, let’s keep making the world’s best cars and trucks while lowering costs for families by thousands of dollars. Together, we will build and lead the future of mobility and electrification.”

“The future of cars, batteries, and tech is being made in Michigan,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “The MI Vehicle Rebate plan will lower costs for families, spur vehicle manufacturing, and support both our world-class auto workers and our automakers. Governor Whitmer and I are proud of our efforts alongside the UAW to ensure Michiganders are respected and protected at work, and we will continue working to grow Michigan’s economy and cement Michigan as the best place to build a bright future.”

The new state tax rebate will lower the cost of a new electric, hybrid, or traditional vehicle between $1,000 and $2,500 per vehicle, which could save Michiganders up to $10,000 when combined with federal incentives. Michiganders will receive the tax rebate on new vehicles under four categories:

· $2,500 on a new battery electric or hybrid vehicle manufactured in a facility where the workers are represented by an automotive union.

· $2,000 on a new battery electric or hybrid vehicle.

· $1,500 on a new internal combustion vehicle in a facility where the workers are represented by an automotive union.

· $1,000 on all other new internal combustion vehicles.

In the upcoming State of the State address, Governor Whitmer will ask the legislature to allocate $25 million to fund the MI Vehicle Rebate program.

The MI Vehicle Rebate does not apply to used vehicles.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Systems Control employees seen in 2018.
Major UP manufacturer sold
Bryce Steinfath
Menominee, Marinette come together to support student hit by vehicle
Tonya Darner
Tonya Darner named CEO of UP Health System – Marquette
Robert Petersen is the third Delta County commissioner to learn he will face a recall election...
Third Delta County commissioner to face recall in the spring
Sen. McBroom discussed his work in the past legislative session in Lansing.
State Senator Ed McBroom gives legislative report to Dickinson County Board of Commissioners

Latest News

Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club to offer class this month
Forsyth Snowmobile Club to offer snowmobile safety course
The road commission board is considering an abandonment petition, if accepted, would be the...
Keweenaw County Road Commission considers abandonment petition proposed by Fitzgerald Hotel & Restaurant in property dispute
The board decided to split the 350 potential nicknames among 44 student advisories.
MAPS Board votes to receive student input for school rebranding
Voyageur Express Chairlift (Midwest Family Ski Resorts)
Snowriver Mountain Resort set to open only high-speed, 6 pack chairlift in the UP