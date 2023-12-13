Forsyth Snowmobile Club to offer snowmobile safety course

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County snowmobile club is partnering with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, Dec. 27, the Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club will host a free snowmobile safety course with deputies. Riders of all ages are encouraged to attend and receive a certificate that will give them access to the trails.

Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club President David Rushford said this is a good opportunity to enjoy the outdoors.

“We live in the Upper Peninsula. Typically we’re sitting in about 3 feet of snow at this point in time and being inside and being on electronics is a fine thing. But being outside and getting exercise and seeing our back-country, it’s a beautiful thing we have here in the U.P.,” Rushford said.

Deputies will cover topics like vehicle operation and what to do when you are stranded. Corporal Brian Kurin from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division said it is vital to encourage safe practices for younger riders.

“I think it’s very important the younger they start, the better they’re going to be. The sooner they learn the proper way to behave out there, the better riders they are for through their entire life,” Kurin said.

Rushford said 25 people can sign up for this course and another course the next day if spots fill up.

“There’s another class following the Forsyth snowmobile class at Moose Country the following day, both of those are available for sign-up through the Department of Natural Resources,” Rushford said.

Rushford said this is usually the only class but if demand is high they can schedule another one. To sign up for the Forsyth Snowmobile Club course sign up here. To sign up for the moose country course go here.

