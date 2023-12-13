Feeding America schedules 2 distribution events in the UP for Wednesday

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan is set to distribute food to residents in Menominee and Marquette counties.

The first pantry is located at the Greater Marinette-Menominee YMCA at 1600 West Drive in Menominee. Distribution runs from 9 to 11 a.m. Central time. The second pantry is located at the Berry Events Center on the campus of Northern Michigan University. Distribution there begins at noon Eastern time.

For those unable to physically attend these distribution events, and have a person stand in for them, that person should be prepared to provide the name, address, and household size of any other family they are picking up for.

Both pantries are drive-thru events. It is asked that attendees stay in their vehicle.

