Windy conditions with some lake effect snow

A cold front and an upper-level trough are passing through the region. Winds will increase behind the front and conditions will become gusty with gusts of 25-35mph and up to 45mph in the Keweenaw where Wind Advisories are in effect until the afternoon. Plan on slippery roads in the north as lake-effect snow showers continue. A warmer air mass moves in for the end of the week.

Today: Windy with lake-effect snow in the north

>Highs: Mid 20s west, upper 20s to low 30s east

Wednesday: Clouds decreasing and mild

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Friday: Cloudy with rain and wet snow

>Highs: Upper 30s west, low 40s east

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of light snow

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

