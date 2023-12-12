Windy conditions with some lake effect snow
A cold front and an upper-level trough are passing through the region. Winds will increase behind the front and conditions will become gusty with gusts of 25-35mph and up to 45mph in the Keweenaw where Wind Advisories are in effect until the afternoon. Plan on slippery roads in the north as lake-effect snow showers continue. A warmer air mass moves in for the end of the week.
Today: Windy with lake-effect snow in the north
>Highs: Mid 20s west, upper 20s to low 30s east
Wednesday: Clouds decreasing and mild
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Low to mid-40s
Friday: Cloudy with rain and wet snow
>Highs: Upper 30s west, low 40s east
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix
>Highs: Mid to upper 30s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and mild
>Highs: Mid to upper 30s
Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of light snow
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
