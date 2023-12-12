WATCH: NMU Theatre and Dance’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ headed to the stage for final weekend
Upper Michigan Today got a special preview of the live performance.
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thespians of Northern Michigan University will present Charles Dickens’ holiday classic “A Christmas Carol” at Forest Roberts Theatre for the final time this weekend.
The show dates are as follows:
Thursday, December 14 - 7:30 p.m.
Friday, December 15 - 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 16 - 1:00 & 7:30 p.m.
To get your tickets, you can purchase them at the door or online by clicking here.
