WATCH: NMU Theatre and Dance’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ headed to the stage for final weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thespians of Northern Michigan University will present Charles Dickens’ holiday classic “A Christmas Carol” at Forest Roberts Theatre for the final time this weekend.

The show dates are as follows:

Thursday, December 14 - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 15 - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 16 - 1:00 & 7:30 p.m.

To get your tickets, you can purchase them at the door or online.

