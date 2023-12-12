The UPside - Sue Barriger

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan is Someplace Special because of the hard work of individuals and organizations that make a difference in our community. Each Monday, TV6 shines the light on these people and organizations with our UPside report. This week’s UPsider is Sue Barriger.

Since teaching herself how to quilt, Sue Barriger has since made and donated over 1,000 quilts. She buys the materials and spends hours on each quilt, then donates them to a good cause. They’ve been donated to Jacobetti Home for Veterans, nursing homes, the Foster Closet, cancer patients, all sorts of fundraisers, police and fire departments for victims, and the quilts have even been sent to an organization in the Appalachian Mountains.

In addition to the quilts, Barriger makes stockings for the kindergarten students at Gilbert Elementary. It started as some decorations for her daughter-in-law’s classroom, and the kids loved it, but she realized how many students had never had a stocking. Now she makes 35-40 per year, and the kids get to take them home during the break with a few things like new pencils inside from the teachers.

Barriger has been buying materials, putting her time and energy into quilts, then donating them to the community for a long time, and that is why Sue Barriger is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan.

