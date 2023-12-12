UP sportsmen’s group helps hunters with disabilities pursue their passion

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - People with disabilities and mobility impairments don’t have to give up outdoor activities; the Wheelin’ Sportsmen of the U.P. have helped hunters with disabilities get back out into the great outdoors since 2006.

Dan Branam has a vehicle built specifically for him, to accommodate his mobility impairments. The Escanaba man broke his neck in 2022, which left him partially paralyzed from the neck down.

The accident also left him unable to do one of his favorite outdoor activities– hunting.

“I can hold a gun in my hands,” Branam said. “But I can’t physically hold it tight enough to my shoulder and pull the trigger.”

The Wheelin’ Sportsmen help people like Branam use special equipment to “pull” the trigger.

“Getting out in the outdoors again and enjoying what you always liked to do, we can provide opportunities for that with our specialized equipment,” Wheelin’ Sportsmen Chair Ken Buchholtz said.

The adaptive equipment provided by the group includes a trigger actuator called the “sip and puff.” It’s for hunters who have limited or no mobility of their upper body. The hunter “sips,” or inhales, on a straw that’s attached to the rifle. The “sip and puff” then pulls or actuates the trigger.

Buchholtz has chaired the sportsmen’s group since 2006. He said all the help it gives to hunters wouldn’t be possible without volunteers.

“It’s a lot of fun and exciting to help people out. We’re all volunteers. We don’t get paid a dime for any of this stuff,” Buchholtz said. “And we got great volunteers, and great people that help us out on hunting on their property and giving us donations.”

Branam said what the group gives him, goes beyond simply getting a deer.

“To be able to get out and hunt and still do some of the passions that I’ve had before, to be able to get out like this, you certainly look forward to it. It’s a lot of fun to get out. And be outside in nature,” Branam said. “You know, we heard the crows, and we heard some critters making noises earlier. It’s familiar sounds that I’m used to hearing from when I used to go hunting when my health was normal. So, it’s those things, it’s those small things that you miss, but you get to experience them again. It means a lot.”

Branam got his deer during rifle season this year, as did about 50% of the hunters Wheelin’ Sportsmen took out.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.