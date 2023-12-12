UP animal shelters advise people to think twice before getting a pet as a holiday gift

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - As we get closer to Christmas, people around the world are looking for the perfect gift.

U.P. animal shelters stated that most people don’t realize that a pet isn’t the best gift. While a small dog or puppy might look like the perfect gift for a young person or child, Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) Volunteer & Community Outreach Coordinator Ann Brownell said sometimes the person receiving the pet might not want a pet.

“In the past, people have gotten, for example, a kitten for a gift for a relative and it came back a few days after Christmas because they hadn’t wanted a kitten,” Brownell said. “It’s also best that the person who’s looking to get the pet goes to the shelter and picks out their own pet.”

Brownell also said UPAWS in Sands Township currently has Christmas gift alternatives.

“Instead of picking out an animal and surprising a loved one or a friend, you can get a gift certificate and have them come in with you after Christmas and have them pick out their present themselves,” Brownell said.

Delta Animal Shelter Operations Coordinator Vonnie Bruce said there are a number of things people can get as a gift instead of buying a pet.

“One thing you could do is donate to your relatives’ local shelter in their name. We have a lot of people do that around Christmas time, and another thing you could do is donate a day to volunteer at that shelter and bring that relative with you,” Bruce said. “You can even just bring them into the shelter to hang out with some of the animals while on Christmas break or stuff like that.”

Both shelters said following this advice could save a pet’s life. Returning a pet to a shelter can cause stress to the animal.

