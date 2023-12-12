Toys for Tots delivers toys to Salvation Army

Toys for Tots unloads its trailer
Toys for Tots unloads its trailer(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army are teaming up to make sure the holiday season is special for everyone in Marquette County.

On Tuesday, Toys for Tots delivered a 20-foot trailer full of toys to the Salvation Army’s toy distribution site. The toys came from the 90+ Toys for Tots donation boxes that have been in Marquette County since October.

Organizers say this will help make the holidays special for families in need.

“They’re able to have something for their families instead of worrying about just having the basics for food and utilities and all that,” said Tracey Tippett, Marquette County Toys for Tots coordinator. “There is a little something for children underneath the Christmas tree.”

You can apply for the Salvation Army’s Toy Shop program until this Saturday, Dec. 16. You can apply at The Salvation Army in Marquette and Ishpeming every Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. or by calling (906) 226-2241.

