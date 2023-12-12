Third Delta County commissioner to face recall in the spring

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A third Delta County commissioner will face a recall election in May.

District 5 commissioner Robert Petersen submitted petition signature challenges on Dec. 4. Delta County clerk Nancy Przewrocki said at the time, Petersen submitted “a lot” of challenges.

Monday night, Petersen learned his challenge attempts failed. Przewrocki verified 778 signatures, three more than the 775 required for Petersen’s recall to be on the May election ballot.

District 3 Commissioner Robert Barron and District 4 Commissioner David Moyle previously learned they would also be on the May recall ballot.

The three commissioners are facing recall attempts for their role in the firing of county administrator Emily DeSalvo last February. She was fired at a Delta County board meeting in February after giving a speech citing ethical concerns about several board members.

District 5 residents have until Dec. 24 to file to run against Petersen in May.

