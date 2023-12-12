Third Delta County commissioner to face recall in the spring

Robert Petersen is the third Delta County commissioner to learn he will face a recall election...
Robert Petersen is the third Delta County commissioner to learn he will face a recall election in May.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A third Delta County commissioner will face a recall election in May.

District 5 commissioner Robert Petersen submitted petition signature challenges on Dec. 4. Delta County clerk Nancy Przewrocki said at the time, Petersen submitted “a lot” of challenges.

Monday night, Petersen learned his challenge attempts failed. Przewrocki verified 778 signatures, three more than the 775 required for Petersen’s recall to be on the May election ballot.

District 3 Commissioner Robert Barron and District 4 Commissioner David Moyle previously learned they would also be on the May recall ballot.

The three commissioners are facing recall attempts for their role in the firing of county administrator Emily DeSalvo last February. She was fired at a Delta County board meeting in February after giving a speech citing ethical concerns about several board members.

District 5 residents have until Dec. 24 to file to run against Petersen in May.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charging port of an electric bus.
L’Anse Area Schools gets new electric buses
Tonya Darner
Tonya Darner named CEO of UP Health System – Marquette
Gov. Whitmer signs final bill in Reproductive Health Act
A conceptual rendering of housing for 600 W. Spring St. in Marquette.
Marquette City Commission approves new Habitat for Humanity housing project
snow
Windy conditions with some lake effect snow

Latest News

Dan Branam with his family and the deer he got during rifle season this year with the help of...
UP sportsmen’s group helps hunters with disabilities pursue their passion
Middle school students checked out dozens of vendors from different groups and learn about...
MTU Mind Trekkers hold second OneUP Copper Trail Festival
Toys for Tots unloads its trailer
Toys for Tots delivers toys to Salvation Army
Gucci, a dog at the Delta Animal Shelter, has found a home, however he was not adopted as a...
UP animal shelters advise people to think twice before getting a pet as a holiday gift