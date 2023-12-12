Superior Arts Youth Theater reveals productions for 2024

The SAY theater mainstage roster is out for 2024.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Arts Youth (SAY) Theater recently announced all the upcoming productions for 2024.

Becky Heldt, SAYT executive director, said the theme of the 2024 season is ‘Normal is a Myth’.

“Each show has something to do with the idea of what it means to be normal and how to use your strengths and how to be who you are and be true to yourself,” said Heldt.

The SAY theater mainstage roster is “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical”, “Junie B. Jones Jr.: the Musical”, and “Finding Nemo Jr.”

There will be a play series happening in the Spring. They will be William Shakespeare’s “Two Gentlemen of Verona”, “The Reluctant Dragon” and “Anne of Green Gables”.

Heldt said people should get involved because it’s a great program.

“It’s youth theater so it’s youth on stage, and they are so talented and energetic, it’s such a great thing, but if you’re an adult whether you have kids or not, getting involved backstage, helping us usher, sell concessions,” said Heldt. “There are so many opportunities to be a part of it, it is such a cool program, and these kids are so wonderful to be around.”

SAY Theater is hosting a Holiday Pop-Up Shop from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the Wesley Room of the Hope Connection Center.

It’s an opportunity to get SAY Theater merchandise, coloring books, canvas totes and DVDs of past performances.

