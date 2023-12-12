Stix and Stonz MQT supports Cancer Care of Marquette County with sales at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you are searching for the perfect piece of jewelry for that special someone this holiday season, look no further than the handmade jewelry of Stix and Stonz MQT at Amelia’s Craft Market & Boutique. Not only can it make a perfect gift for the lover of unique wearable art, but a portion of the piece’s sales will go back to those fighting cancer in Marquette.

Stix and Stonz MQT specializes in handmade jewelry featuring Canadian hazelwood and Baltic amber, which is said to promote healing. The jewelry pieces also support a special cause that’s near to the creator’s heart.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon speaks with Joan Nystrom of Stix and Stonz MQT about the healing effects of the jewelry and the cause it helps support.

Joan Nystrom tells TV6′s Tia Trudgeon that her mother, Madonna Howell, started creating these jewelry pieces after she was diagnosed with a non-curable form of cancer.

Nystrom goes on to explain the healing effects of hazelwood and amber and adds that the mere creation of the pieces has helped lift her spirits.

10% of the proceeds from Stix and Stonz MQT will be donated to Cancer Care of Marquette County.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon explores Stix and Stonz MQT's inventory of handmade bracelets and necklaces at Amelia's Craft Market & Boutique.

You can find handmade bracelets and necklaces by Stix and Stonz MQT at Amelia’s Craft Market & Boutique at 315 S Front Street in Marquette.

To learn more about Stix and Stonz MQT, click here.

