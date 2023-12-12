State Senator Ed McBroom gives legislative report to Dickinson County Board of Commissioners

Sen. McBroom discussed his work in the past legislative session in Lansing.
By Blake Rierson
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - State Senator Ed McBroom visited the Dickinson County Board of Commissioners Monday.

Sen. McBroom discussed his work in the past legislative session in Lansing.

Sen. McBroom introduced a bill regulating what governmental boards can host virtual meetings.

He says constituents have the right to bring their concerns to elected officials.

“They elected these folks they expect them to be at the place of meeting and to be able to confront them, to talk to them,” said McBroom. “They don’t want to see their commissioner watching television while he’s listening to their testimony, or in the McDonald’s drive-through ordering a milkshake at the same time right.”

He and representatives Jen Hill and Greg Markkanen also met with the Dickinson County Road Commission to discuss providing extra funds for repairing Lehman Road.

The next legislative session begins January 10th.

