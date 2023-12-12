St. Nicholas Project of Ontonagon County wraps up another year of helping families

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - The St. Nicholas Project of Ontonagon County is wrapping up its operations after another year.

Since 1987, this coalition of organizations has worked to provide food and gifts to families in need.

“We started also doing that for the older people in our community,” said Project Volunteer Cynthia Legault. “Several at the nursing homes or adult foster care homes that do not have family in the area.”

Requested gifts and food were given out on distribution days last week.

Volunteer groups were spread out to cover the north and south sections of the county. They dressed up in holiday clothing and directed families to gift stations for their requested items and gave them holiday treats.

This year, the group had to do this without a beloved essential volunteer.

“We lost our chairperson, DeeDee Preiss, and that was a big loss for us,” said Project Co-Chair Kathy Bauer. “So, we had really big shoes to fill, and so we didn’t realize how much she did, and a lot of us had to step up. We had new members join, who were amazing.”

According to the group, Preiss handled all computer mailing work for the project, including processing applications and personally purchasing and mailing gift cards during the years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Work for the project begins every year in August when the group sends out forms to businesses in the area.

Families can then apply on these forms for what they need, whether it’s gifts or food. The group then reviews the forms and works with businesses and other organizations to raise the funds needed for these requests.

“What happens then is that we put out toy tags,” added Bauer. “The community buys the toy tags, and then after the toy tags are taken and the gifts are given back, we have the distribution in December.”

According to Legault, a new record of more than 140 distributed children’s toy tags was set this season.

Group members will have a concluding meeting in January to reflect on how they’ve performed this year and how they can improve.

Even while inactive, you can still send in donations and volunteer for next year.

To contact the St. Nicholas Project or donate, you can reach out using the email address st.nicholas.project.ontonagon@gmail.com.

You can also send physical mail to: St. Nicholas Project, PO Box 72, Ontonagon, MI 49953.

