Snow, strong winds to dwindle Wednesday

Gale-force wind gusts steer in lake effect snow across Upper Michigan, with the impact to continue in the eastern counties through Wednesday morning. Then, gradual clearing and lighter winds take effect Wednesday afternoon as high pressure builds over the region.

Warmer conditions build up towards Thursday, though steered in by powerful winds from the south. Rounds of wintry showers cool down temperatures this weekend.

A cold burst of air from the Canadian Shield brings unseasonably temperatures to Upper Michigan early next week, plus lake effect snow in the north wind belts.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with snow showers, tapering off west to east through morning; areas of blowing snow possible, especially near the Lake Superior shore and eastern counties; westerly winds gusting over 30 mph

>Lows: 0s to 20s (coldest interior west)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with lake effect snow tapering east

>Highs: 30

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm and windy with southwest winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 40s/50

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow; windy

>Highs: 30s/40

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix tapering in the afternoon

>Highs: 30s/40

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain, snow, freezing rain/sleet by afternoon and windy

>Highs: 30s/40

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the north wind belts; colder

>Highs: 20s/30

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

