Shiras Planetarium to host Taylor Swift birthday party

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Shiras Planetarium is hosting a party for Taylor Swift’s 34th birthday on Wednesday.

There’ll be two showings of Laser Taylor Swift with a party in between. Swifties will get a chance to mingle, trade bracelets, and take selfies with each other. All attendees will also get a free Laser Taylor Swift sticker.

Organizers say Laser Taylor Swift is a popular show for families.

“This is a show that we find usually parents like to bring kids to because they’re Taylor Swift fans,” said Becky LaBrecque, Shiras Planetarium director. “It makes it maybe more attainable than going to see an actual Taylor Swift concert.”

The 6:30 p.m. showing of Laser Taylor Swift is sold out, but you can still get tickets for the 8 p.m. showing here.

