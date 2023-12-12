Shiras Planetarium to host Taylor Swift birthday party

Laser Taylor Swift
Laser Taylor Swift(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Shiras Planetarium is hosting a party for Taylor Swift’s 34th birthday on Wednesday.

There’ll be two showings of Laser Taylor Swift with a party in between. Swifties will get a chance to mingle, trade bracelets, and take selfies with each other. All attendees will also get a free Laser Taylor Swift sticker.

Organizers say Laser Taylor Swift is a popular show for families.

“This is a show that we find usually parents like to bring kids to because they’re Taylor Swift fans,” said Becky LaBrecque, Shiras Planetarium director. “It makes it maybe more attainable than going to see an actual Taylor Swift concert.”

The 6:30 p.m. showing of Laser Taylor Swift is sold out, but you can still get tickets for the 8 p.m. showing here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charging port of an electric bus.
L’Anse Area Schools gets new electric buses
Gov. Whitmer signs final bill in Reproductive Health Act
Michigan gas price average falls 9 cents from last week
Duluth Fire Department rescues dog from Lake Superior
Duluth firefighters save dog from 8-foot waves in Lake Superior
Delta County Airport manager Robert Ranstadler said his team should have 65-75% of the FAA...
Delta County airport manager says ‘less blame, more solutions’

Latest News

Carol Fulsher
Iron Ore Heritage Trail to host retirement party for Carol Fulsher
Kalamazoo artist donates illustrations of John Voelker for permanent display at NMU’s DeVos Art Museum
Tonya Darner
Tonya Darner named CEO of UP Health System – Marquette
Lt. Gov. Gilchrist signs bills aiming to transform Michigan’s juvenile justice system