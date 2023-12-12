Seasonal Affective Disorder can have a deeper impact on first responders

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Medical professionals say Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is common during the long U.P. winters, especially for first responders.

Common symptoms of seasonal depression include inactivity, hopelessness and suicidal thinking. Great Lakes Recovery Centers Outpatient Director Rene Campbell said since first responders are already at a high risk for depression, the winter can affect them even more.

“In those professions, because they are difficult to start on a sunny bright day, they are difficult, so when it is these months that are dreary, days are shorter, it’s darker, going to work in the dark [and] going home in the dark. Of course, that’s going to heighten that depression some,” Campbell.

According to the CDC, first responders are more likely to die of suicide than in the line of duty. Campbell said a psychologist can help.

“We give them some tools to put in their tool belt to deal with some emotions and their feelings. We listen and we try to figure out what we can do and what their needs are,” said Campbell.

The MSP has internal services and training that support troopers’ mental health. The MSP’s Office of Behavioral Science can provide a psychologist for a trooper who needs one.

MSP 8th District Public Information Officer Lieutenant Mark Giannunzio said first responders must be healthy to do their jobs best.

“That’s what we are trained to do, we are trained to help people. If we ourselves are not at 100%, then that’s when that help needs to come in, make sure our troopers are getting everything they need to be effective in that position and make sure their heads are in the right spot,” said Giannunzio.

Giannunzio encourages first responders to reach out to their departments if they are struggling.

