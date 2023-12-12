Portage Lake District Library to hold snowshoeing event and special storytime

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Director Katrina Linde-Moriarty tells Mandy Koskela about upcoming events at the Portage Lake District Library.

“Snowshoes: Past to Present” is this Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern.

The Solstice Party and Storytime with local author Kelsey Gross is Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 10:30 a.m. and Thursday, Dec. 21 at 1:30 p.m.

