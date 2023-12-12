Portage Lake District Library to hold snowshoeing event and special storytime

Celebrating the solstice with a local author.
Mandy Koskela talks to Portage Lake District Library Director Katrine Linde-Moriarty about upcoming events.
By Mandy Koskela
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Director Katrina Linde-Moriarty tells Mandy Koskela about upcoming events at the Portage Lake District Library.

“Snowshoes: Past to Present” is this Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern.

The Solstice Party and Storytime with local author Kelsey Gross is Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 10:30 a.m. and Thursday, Dec. 21 at 1:30 p.m.

For more events and information, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charging port of an electric bus.
L’Anse Area Schools gets new electric buses
Michigan gas price average falls 9 cents from last week
Duluth Fire Department rescues dog from Lake Superior
Duluth firefighters save dog from 8-foot waves in Lake Superior
snow
A front brings light snow tonight
Gov. Whitmer signs final bill in Reproductive Health Act

Latest News

Annual Diaper Drive taking place through the end of December
Annual Diaper Drive taking place until the end of December
Upper Michigan Today
Sen. McBroom discussed his work in the past legislative session in Lansing.
State Senator Ed McBroom gives legislative report to Dickinson County Board of Commissioners
A conceptual rendering of housing for 600 W. Spring St. in Marquette.
Marquette City Commission approves new Habitat for Humanity housing project