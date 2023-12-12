OSF Health Care in Escanaba receives 4-star rating

Certificate of achievement for OSF HealthCare
Certificate of achievement for OSF HealthCare(OSF HealthCare)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba’s OSF Health Care earned a 4-star rating in rural health care.

This rating was awarded through the National Rural Rating System. OSF provides health care across Delta County. It was recognized for its patient satisfaction in a rural hospital.

OSF St. Francis Hospital Chief Medical Officer Rich Cooley said the hospital’s success comes from creativity and good teamwork.

“I think it comes down to being Yoopers. We have to get by with what we have. How are we going to be creative in solving the problems that face health care across the country right now?” said Cooley.

Cooley also said the hospital is excited to now expand its ways to care for patients.

