North Country Trail given National Park Service ‘Unit’ status

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The largest scenic trail system in the United States, some of which crosses through the U.P. is now a National Park Service Unit.

The North Country Trail (NCT) is 4,800 miles long. The trail travels across eight states from North Dakota to Vermont. The National Park Service has now designated it a National Park Service Unit.

“We have always had leadership from the National Park Service, but it lacked the special thing called ‘Unit Status.’ There are six National Scenic Trails administered by the National Park Service. Three of them were called units, three of them were not,” said Andrea Ketchmark, North Country Trail executive director.

Ketchmark said the North Country Trail now joins the Appalachian, Potomac Heritage, and Natchez Trace Trails as National Park Service Units. She said the Ice Age and New England Trails are not a National Park Service Unit.

So, this means that of the six National Scenic Trails the National Park Service administers, four of them have been given ‘Unit’ status.

Ketchmark said the trail network has waited since its founding, 43 years ago, to be named a national unit. The North Country Trail is twice as long as the popular Appalachian Trail.

Almost 550 miles of the NCT pass through the U.P. Marquette Area NCT Chapter board member Brad Slagle said this designation could benefit the development of U.P. trails.

Map of where the North Country Trail travels through the U.P. (WLUC)

“When we do projects, we apply for grant money for materials to build boardwalks or bridges and even pay for easements sometimes,” Slagle said. “A lot of that funding through the Parks Service is only available if you’re a ‘Unit’ of the National Park. We were not a unit before, and now we can have access to those kinds of grants.”

Slagle is also on the National Chair Advocacy Committee for the trail network. He said when newcomers travel the trail through the U.P., they love walking along the Lake Superior shoreline.

This new designation allows the trail network to appear on national park maps.

“When you look up National Parks in Michigan, we have more than 1,000 miles in Michigan and we weren’t even on the list,” Slagle said. “Now we are. We are a National Park in Michigan.”

It will still be free to park at trailheads. Ketchmark said the goal of the North Country Trail is to highlight the scenic and historical significance of the northern U.S.

