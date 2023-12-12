MTU Mind Trekkers hold second OneUP Copper Trail Festival

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Hundreds of middle school students visited Michigan Tech on Tuesday for the second Mind Trekkers OneUP Copper Trail Festival.

The one-day event allows the students to check out STEM and STEM-related careers, businesses, and hands-on activities. These range from running on ‘oobleck’ liquid to learning about what it was like to be a miner in the Quincy Mine.

The event is made possible through the Trekkers’ partnership with MiSTEM Network, U.P. Michigan Works!, and area businesses. Organizers say the goal is for students to find something that interests them and could be considered as a career down the road.

“Keeping students that already know what the U.P is about in our area if we can is really ideal,” says U.P. Michigan Works! Special Initiatives Director Darren Widder. “So, trying to spark that interest in our local, in-demand occupations and career paths, that’s really important.”

According to Widder, having students get their spark of interest earlier will help them in the long run.

“So, by the time they get to high school, they can start honing that career further,” continued Widder. “And hopefully take advantage of some of those opportunities that are available to lower the costs of secondary education or post-secondary education and training.”

According to MTU Educational Outreach Center Executive Director Cassy Tefft De Muñoz, organizers were able to reach a larger audience this year.

“We were able to secure some additional funding through grants to bring students from further away, from districts closer to the Gogebic and Ontonagon side and further south,” said Muñoz.

The Mind Trekkers and its festival partners will also be holding a similar festival in Escanaba on April 11, the next stop in the OneUP Mind Trekkers Tour.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.