Marquette Mountain experiences snow making system shutdown as river debris clogs pump house filters

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Mountain reported in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon that their pump house filters had been filled with river debris, causing a system shutdown and affecting the ability to create snow.

According to the post, spring flooding on the Carp River caused changes in the river below the dam and falls, collapsing large sections of the bank through the property and causing several log jams near the system’s intake.

