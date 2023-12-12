Marquette County Conservation District shares tips for winter composting

The Marquette County Conservation District compost
The Marquette County Conservation District compost(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - With winter weather here now, the Marquette County Conservation District has tips for winter composting. Staff at that office say if you have outdoor composting, keep it dry by covering it with a tarp or store it in a bin with a lid.

They also say you can continue to layer greens and browns like leaves, pine needles or shredded newspaper. Staff says the biggest difference with winter composting is you do *not* turn the compost until spring.

“The main difference is that you’re not going to turn your compost,” said Maddie O’Donnell, MCCD District Manager. “Just wait until spring and that’s when you’ll start turning your compost again. That’s mainly because as the temperatures drop, it’s going to be difficult to do so as things freeze, but you can keep adding your food scraps.”

On January 20, the MCCD is teaming up with Partridge Creek Compost for a composting workshop. Final details for that event are still being sorted out.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

animal cruelty graphic
Couple accused of animal abandonment responds to information released by Marquette County Sheriff’s Office
The Solander building after the fire.
Stephenson community supports people impacted by fire
The state is making preparations to acquire 8,240 acres of land near Keweenaw Point in...
Michigan DNR, TNC in Michigan discuss Keweenaw Point land acquisition announcement
Organizers said the third-year event Community College powwow grows in population every year.
3rd annual Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College Powwow featured women Mistress of Ceremonies
People young and old stopped by to decorate cookies with Doozers.
Final Doozers cookie decorating event saw many decorators

Latest News

Volunteers filled around 906 bags Monday night with loads of food such as cereal and fruits,...
Dozens of volunteers fill hundreds of bags at 31 Backpacks winter break Big Pack
The Marquette Choral Society's concert, "Transcendence," is coming to the Kaufman Auditorium...
Marquette Choral Society to host concert
Photo used courtesy of: St. Nicholas Project of Ontonagon County
St. Nicholas Project of Ontonagon County wraps up another year of helping families
The David and Thu Brulè YMCA of Marquette County.
David and Thu Brulé YMCA of Marquette County prepares for Livestrong program