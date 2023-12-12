Marquette County Conservation District shares tips for winter composting

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - With winter weather here now, the Marquette County Conservation District has tips for winter composting. Staff at that office say if you have outdoor composting, keep it dry by covering it with a tarp or store it in a bin with a lid.

They also say you can continue to layer greens and browns like leaves, pine needles or shredded newspaper. Staff says the biggest difference with winter composting is you do *not* turn the compost until spring.

“The main difference is that you’re not going to turn your compost,” said Maddie O’Donnell, MCCD District Manager. “Just wait until spring and that’s when you’ll start turning your compost again. That’s mainly because as the temperatures drop, it’s going to be difficult to do so as things freeze, but you can keep adding your food scraps.”

On January 20, the MCCD is teaming up with Partridge Creek Compost for a composting workshop. Final details for that event are still being sorted out.

