Marquette City Commission approves new Habitat for Humanity housing project

A conceptual rendering of housing for 600 W. Spring St. in Marquette.
A conceptual rendering of housing for 600 W. Spring St. in Marquette.(Habitat for Humanity)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday night, with a six-to-one vote, the Marquette City Commission approved selling a surplus parcel of land to Marquette County Habitat for Humanity.

The plan will see eight single-family homes built, with two built per year over the next four years.

The site is at the 600 block of Spring Street near the Mariucci Family Beacon House.

Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs said this project is a step to help with the housing crisis.

“I think this is the sign of a really great partnership and really working with our community organizations to build affordable housing or attainable housing. This is one thing you’re going to start seeing around the city and I think it’s a really great model for other communities as well,” Kovacs said.

Commissioner Paul Schloegel was the only vote against the project. Schloegel said he supports Habitat for Humanity but would’ve preferred a higher-density housing project.

Richard Graybill is a board member of Habitat for Humanity who was at Monday night’s meeting. He said the original plan was for 12 units but they had to scale it back to eight.

“We will be doing eight lots, they will be parallel, front to back on the property and we will build traditional Habitat houses on them,” Graybill said.

The city is selling the land to Habitat for $123,200.

Graybill said when the families move into their new homes after helping to build them, it’s an emotional experience.

“They’re very emotional, they’re very happy to get the house, it’s probably the only way they’d be able to afford the house to build equity for the future,” Graybill said.

Construction is set to begin on the first two homes next summer.

