Marquette Choral Society to host concert

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Choral Society’s December concert is coming up this weekend.

The concert, titled “Transcendence,” will feature Tarik O’Regan’s “Martyr” and Josef Haydn’s “Mass in a Time of War.”

The Marquette Choral Society’s Director, Erin Colwitz, says the pieces celebrate the transcendence of life over death and peace over strife.

She says the music is inspirational and encouraging.

“I think this is a little bit different,” said Colwitz. “It’s not necessarily Christmas themed, but it does have a lot to do with salvation and a lot to do with transcendence and overcoming obstacles. I think the music itself is just very uplifting.”

The Marquette Choral Society’s holiday concert will be this Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. at the Kaufman Auditorium in Marquette. You can get tickets here.

