Marquette-based coffee business turns 1

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette-based coffee company has been in business for an entire year.

JML Coffee began selling bagged coffee and tea in September of last year.

The company is online only at the moment, but owner and founder, Matthew Lindsey, has some goals for the next year. He wants to get products in grocery stores and start a brick-and-mortar shop.

Lindsey said every purchase gives money to the JML Coffee Foundation, which helps the community and local entrepreneurs who might be struggling to start their own businesses.

Lindsey said the best part has been the reactions of the customers.

“It just brings smiles to people’s faces, coffee is one of those things that despite the struggles, it always brings a smile to someone,” said Lindsey.

For now, you can buy JML Coffee products online at their website, or in person on Saturday.

Lindsey will be at the Westwood Mall Winter Market selling his products in person.

It will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.