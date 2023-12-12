Lt. Gov. Gilchrist signs bills aiming to transform Michigan’s juvenile justice system

(Governor's Office)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist has signed bills Tuesday that aim to transform Michigan’s juvenile justice system.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer established the Michigan Task Force on Juvenile Justice Reform, which brought together advocates, former justice-involved youth, and law enforcement in an unprecedented effort to explore problems and offer 32 data-driven recommendations.

The bills include many of the Task Force’s 32 data-driven recommendations, reducing recidivism, lowering costs for families of juvenile defendants, and holding youth accountable while connecting them with the resources they need to achieve better outcomes. The legislation signed on Dec. 12 would transform the state’s juvenile justice system and invest in diversion and re-entry services to better position Michigan’s youth for success later as adults.

