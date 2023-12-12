Iron Ore Heritage Trail to host retirement party for Carol Fulsher

Carol Fulsher
Carol Fulsher(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority is hosting a retirement party for Carol Fulsher next week.

Fulsher has served the organization for 15 years as a board representative and as the trail administrator for the Iron Ore Heritage Trail. Her last day will be Dec. 31, 2023.

To celebrate, the organization is throwing her a retirement party. There will be coffee, cake, and appetizers.

The Iron Ore Heritage Trail says this is an opportunity to thank Carol for her years of service.

“We’re encouraging the public to show up,” said Bob Hendrickson, Iron Ore Heritage Trail administrator. “If anybody has any affinity for the Heritage Trail, this is your opportunity to say thanks to Carol for all she’s done. It’ll be a great celebration for the community.”

Fulsher’s retirement party will be Wednesday, Dec. 20 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Velodrome Coffee Company in Ishpeming.

