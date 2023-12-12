GLOW Laser Aesthetics demonstrates facial peel, explains benefits on Upper Michigan Today

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday’s episode of Upper Michigan Today, GLOW Laser Aesthetics’ Jamie Thayer and Macy LaJoie stopped by the studio to demonstrate a chemical facial peel, chat about skincare myths, and update you on its community outreach programs.

Before Tia Trudgeon gets in the hot seat for her facial service, she and Elizabeth Peterson share stories of the day.

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share stories of the day on Upper Michigan Today.

Now, back to GLOW Laser Aesthetics.

Esthetician Macy LaJoie starts the process for the Illuminize Peel on Tia.

The chemical peel is one of many services offered and is the mildest chemical peel that GLOW offers (Thayer says, this one won’t make you molt).

The peel is mildly exfoliating, and LaJoie says it’s great for beginners and/or those who are looking for a quick glow-up before an event.

Jamie Thayer and Macy LaJoie join Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon on UMT to talk about its chemical peel services.

While Tia gets pampered, Thayer explains GLOW’s community outreach programs.

Through its “Erase the Hate” service, GLOW has given away over $200k in pro bono services to people in the community who wish to erase a hateful, hurtful, racist, or gang-related tattoo.

GLOW also offers free laser hair removal services on the face and neck for transgender community members.

Jamie Thayer explains how she's given $200k in services away pro bono as part of her business's community outreach programs.

Chemical peels can exfoliate the skin, reduce the appearance of pores by removing debris in the skin, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, help with hyperpigmentation, and promote cell turnover and healing.

Jamie Thayer talks about the benefits of a facial peel.

Jamie Thayer shares skincare myths and facts while Macy LaJoie gives Tia Trudgeon a facial peel.

How to care for your skin post-chemical peel.

How to contact GLOW Laser Aesthetics.

GLOW Laser Aesthetics is offering a BOGO 50% on all services until Friday, Dec. 15.

You can view all of those services and book a consultation at glowmqt.com.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6+ app.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.