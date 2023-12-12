Dozens of volunteers fill hundreds of bags at 31 Backpacks winter break Big Pack

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The 31 Backpacks organization worked alongside volunteers Monday night for the packing phase of their winter break Big Pack.

Volunteers filled roughly 906 bags with loads of food such as cereal and fruits, as well as toiletries. The organization provides food and toiletries to at-risk school children on weekends. A Big Pack is an effort by the organization to assist them and their families even more during both winter and spring break.

“We try to have the school districts narrow down the student population to households because of the nature of the pack that we’re doing,” said Vice-President and Co-Founder of 31 Backpacks Melissa Maki. “We always average right in the neighborhood of 150 to 160 households that we’re servicing for these big packs.”

Preparation for this event takes a significant amount of time and effort to be ready for the packing, according to Maki.

“We’ve been doing what we call ‘loading in’ for probably about a month to six weeks,” continued Maki. “We started ordering food in bulk and storing it in advance to make sure we get enough in at the right time because it’s hard to shop for this many items all at once from any store locally.”

Buses will arrive Tuesday morning to pick up the bags and distribute them to schools in Baraga, Houghton and Keweenaw counties.

“We load the food onto the buses,” added Maki. “They take them back to their districts and they distribute to the families from there.”

