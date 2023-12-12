'Discovering' host recaps favorite moments on UMT

Upper Michigan Today Monday, December 11.
Kristin Ojaniemi joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
Kristin Ojaniemi joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Kristin Ojaniemi, the host of Discovering on TV6, stopped by Upper Michigan Today to recap some of her favorite moments from 2023.

With weekly episodes highlighting the landscape, activities, and culture of the Upper Peninsula, Ojaniemi has plenty of adventures to share with Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon, but first, they share stories of the day.

Now, back to Discovering!

Kristin Ojaniemi recaps her favorite moments hosting Discovering, starting with deer camp.
You can watch Discovering on Monday nights on TV6 and 7:30 ET.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

